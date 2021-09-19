Bonnyrigg Rose were 2-0 winners over Forres Mechanics (pic: Joe Gilhooley)

Bonnyrigg Rose safely negotiated their trip north with a 2-0 win over Highland League side Forres Mechanics.

Keiran McGachie gave Rose the lead in the 33rd minute, although they had to wait until the 90th minute before making absolutely sure of their place in the next round as George Hunter curled home a second.

Bonnyrigg now face East Stirlingshire away in round two.

But there was disappointment for Penicuik Athletic who went out after losing 3-1 at home to East Premier Division rivals Tranent Juniors.

Andy Forbes gave Cuikie the lead after 24 minutes when he powered home a header from a Ryan Baptie free-kick.

But the visitors drew level in first-half stoppage time with a penalty kick converted by Craig Stevenson.

Tranent took the lead 15 minutes from time as Jamie Docherty lashed home after home keeper Robert Watt had made two fine saves.

And Penicuik's exit was confirmed when Ben Miller added a third on 86 minutes.

Newtongrange Star earned a replay with Lowand League side Dalbeattie Star, the sides drawing 1-1 at New Victoria Park.

Newtongrange took the lead in the first half when new recruit Chris Robertson set up Liam McIntosh who lifted the ball over the advancing Dalbeattie keeper Darren Holt.

But Dalbeattie levelled after the break when a fine header from 12 yards by Dylan Cairnie gave keeper Liam McCathie no chance.

The sides will meet again at Islecroft Park next Saturday with the winners at home to Rothes.

Underdogs Dalkeith Thistle went out when they lost 7-0 to top West of Scotland side Clydebank.

Thistle, who came through first ever Scottish Cup tie in the preliminary round, fell behind in the 27th minute when Hamish McKinlay netted with a clever finish.

Lee Gallacher set up Joe Slattery for the second five minutes later and Craig Holmes added a third five minutes from half-time.

McKinlay got his second and Bankies' fourth - Gallacher again the provider - five minutes after the restart and Kevin Green headed the fifth six minutes later from a Gallacher corner