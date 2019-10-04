Shearer nets five as Lily blast six past Hawick

Gary Shearer scored five goals as Easthouses Lily battered Hawick Royal Albert United for the second time this season.

Shearer struck four times in the first half and Tyrone McLean added a fifth before the break as Lily blasted the hosts away at Albert Park in the First Division Conference B clash.

Shearer added a fifth and Lily’s sixth in the second half in a match which also saw both sides reduced to ten men by the end.

The Lily were due to play Glenrothes at home last night (Wednesday) after the Advertiser had gone to press.

Easthouses kicked this game off in glorious sunshine and quickly took the game to their hosts and within 11 minutes scored the opening goal from the penalty spot.

Shearer converting the spot kick after Ally Elliot was upended in the box.

It wasn’t long before the Lily increased their lead when, in the 16th minute, a long throw from Duncan Muir found Shearer at the back post and he slotted it into the goal.

Easthouses continued to batter at the Hawick goal and in the 25th minute increased their lead to 3-0 from the goal of the game, with Shearer grabbing his hat-trick after finishing off a lovely move which involved Nethery, McLean, McBeth and Russell.

Then in the 37th minute a lovely through ball by Nethery found Shearer and he got his fourth of the game. The Lily were on fire in this first half and made it 5-0 in the 41st minute from a pass by James Rogers-Jones to Shearer who found McLean and the diminutive striker turned his opponent inside out and blasted his shot height into the net to give Easthouses a 5-0 half-time lead.

The second half was much the same but this time Hawick’s keeper was pulling of some tremendous saves.

However, the Lily did get goal number six and it was man of the match Shearer again who got on the end of a tremendous cross from Muir, and his diving header crashed into the net for his fifth of the game. Hawick got a consolation goal in the 88th minute, but it was a convincing win and performance from the Lily to take all three points back up the road.