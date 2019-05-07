Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) is sent off after getting a red card from referee Euan Anderson during the Scottish League 1 match between Brechin City and Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park, where a draw was enough to see Brechin City relegated to League 2.''(c) Dave Johnston

SPFL dirtiest teams: Most yellow and red cards in Scottish football 2018-19

Using Uefa’s disciplinary points system, we’ve examined each teams’ points total across the four divisions over the course of the 2018-19 season up to the 36-game mark.

It’s three points for a red, and a point for a yellow. In the event of a tie we have looked at foul count too. Stats courtesy of the SPFL website.

49 points - Clyde are statistically the fairest team across all divisions. They've picked up three red cards, two to Tom Lang this year, but had the lowest number of yellows (40) and lowest foul count out of all 42 clubs (332)

50 points - Just a point behind Clyde, and with one less red card, Airdrieonians are in second position. Scott Robertson picked up both reds. They also had least amount of yellows in League One (44). Foul count: 392.

51 points - Celtic received three red cards this season, the fewest amount of yellows in the league (42), Scott Brown got 10 of those. Lowest foul count in Premiership (347).

55 points - Forfar Athletic are the next fairest team with just three red cards and 46 yellows. Michael Travis picked up eight bookings. Foul count: 367

