Stewart hat-trick helps Cuikie ease past Lily

Sean Stewart’s stunning hat-trick for Penicuik Athletic saw off the challenge of hosts Easthouses Lily in the first Preliminary Round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Cuikie advance to the second preliminary round due later this month away to either Colville Park AFC or Whitehill Welfare whose own first Preliminary Round tie in the Scottish Cup was postponed at the weekend.

Those two sides will try again this Saturday with the winner hosting Penicuik on Saturday, August 31.

The all-Midlothian cup tie saw a first minute booking for Lily’s Graeme Young for a foul on Paul Tansey and, from the resultant free kick, Lily keeper Steven Hay made an excellent save.

Penicuik’s strong start tested their Conference B hosts but Lily caught Cuikie out with a useful offside trap .

The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes when Stewart won a corner on the right wing swung in by Baptie finding a glancing header from Aaron Somerville.

In the very next minute another chance for Somerville was slipped past keeper Hay but drifted the wrong side of the post.

However, in 31 minutes it was 2-0 to Cuikie when a Paul Tansey cross found Stewart heading home.

Just three minutes later Lily were on the back foot and the visitors netted a third with Sam Jones seizing a through ball and delivering a goal scoring finish .

Straight away at the start of the second half Stewart was clean through on goal with only Hay to beat but he missed the target.

Lily got a goal back on 48 minutes when Paul McDermott’s corner was superbly headed home by Graeme Young to pull it back to 3-1.

On 55 minutes Penicuik restored their three-goal lead with a snap finish from Stewart in reply to the battling Lily.

Penicuik’s Craig Stevenson saw his shot hit the home crossbar next as the visitors continued to press looking to put gloss on the scoreline.

It was 5-1 to Penicuik when Stewart completed his Scottish Cup hat trick.

Finally it was 6-1 with 20 minutes to go when Joe Viola netted his debut goal firstly seeing his shot rebound off the post, but he was composed enough to net the rebound past Hay to complete the scoring.