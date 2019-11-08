Tansey nets a brace as Cuikie see off Primrose

Penicuik returned to Premier Division league action last Saturday at Penicuik Park still basking in their Scottish Cup victory over Stenhousemuir the week before.

The match was tied at 1-1 at half time against the Fifers Crossgates Primrose before a treble second half blast swept the Cuikie to a comfortable win.

Early exchanges saw a well competed contest unfolding and Primrose’s first real chance came from Archie Campbell on 13 minutes who swept a ball right through the home defence before a Graeme Nutt shot hit the Penicuik side net.

Penicuik broke the deadlock five minutes before the break when Paul Tansey evaded the offside trap to run through and with a composed finish tucked the ball into the Primrose net.

That lead only lasted two minutes as Crossgates grabbed a stunning equaliser from a 25-yard free kick swept into the top corner of the Penicuik net by skipper Scott Laurie to see the teams in at half time at one apiece.

In 52 minutes a rocket shot from Tansey crashed back off the Primrose post in an ongoing battle for the next crucial goal.

Then a combined Lumbo Kateleza and Tansey attack ended in Tansey’s shot blocked out for a corner.

Finally, in 69 minutes, Penicuik broke the deadlock with a second goal following a scramble in the Primrose penalty area as the loose ball came to Liam O’Donnell to slam home from close range.

With quarter-of-an-hour left to play Paul Tansey made it 3-1 for Penicuik as Kateleza nipped the ball away from out rushing keeper Grant Henderson to set up Tansey’s easy finish and ease the Cuikie further ahead.

Kateleza himself was next clean through on Henderson but his finishing effort was too high.

Goal number four came from an unfortunate keeper error as Henderson’s attempted clearance hit the heels of Kateleza and rebounded into the Primrose net. Penicuik pressed in the later stages with more chances but in the end were satisfied with the final outcome and three welcome points for their efforts.