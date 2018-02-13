Tayport 1-1 Arniston: Battling Arne grab a point

Arniston Rangers slipped into the relegation places in the East Premier League despite earning a 1-1 draw with promotion contenders Tayport.

It was the visitors who struck first through Andy Watson but they were unable to hold on to their advantage as Connor Ireland netted in the second half to gain a point.

Results elsewhere for Dundee Downfield and Whitburn meant Arniston’s battling draw was not enough to prevent them dropping to second bottom of the league – a point ahead of Kirriemuir Thistle.

Nevertheless, Rangers boss Jock Landells was pleased with another good shift following away victories over Dalkeith Thistle and Tranent Juniors.

Another excellent goalkeeping display by Dale Cornet helped to gain the point and he was aided by a solid defence marshalled well by Greg Callaghan.

A strong start from the hosts fully tested Arniston’s resolve as Tayport created the early openings. However, it was Arniston who shocked their hosts on 20 minutes.

Watson found space and from 20 yards thundered an effort into the net for his fifth goal in six games to put the hosts on the back foot.

The visitors held their 1-0 lead up to the interval, leaving Tayport with plenty to think about at the break.

It was still all to play for in another challenging 45 minutes for Arniston and it got more interesting on the hour mark when Tayport equalised.

A Connor Gray cross from the right wing found Ireland at the back post to head home from close range to make it 1-1.

Tayport chased a winner but Arniston were not to be denied a share of the spoils as Tayport had a penalty appeal dismissed on 85 minutes and a minute later a frustrated Ireland was booked for a push.

In the last minute following a Tayport corner Gary Sutherland headed the chance for the winner wide of the target. A visit to Blackburn, who were beat 5-0 by Tranent last weekend, beckons for Arniston.