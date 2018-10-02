Three men sent off after pitch melee in Arniston Rangers game

This game had two main talking points. One being that after failing to chalk up a win on their own ground last season as well throughout this term, Hawick Royal Albert laid their bogey to rest in finally doing the business.

The other, an almighty wild flare up stramash in which havoc reigned and ended in three red cards being brandished by referee Darren Cormack. Unbelievably, there could have been more.

With no hint of the drama that was to unfold, the game got off to a quiet beginning.

Arniston keeper Darren McBay hit a clearance against Albert striker Molamin Touray and the rebound trundled inches past the post.

Arniston then had a couple of half chances and play was somewhat tame.

However, just past the 20 minute mark the game exploded into life – for all the wrong reasons with the SFA also taking a look at the match.

Albert striker Touray and Arniston defender Laurie Jones were involved in an off the ball clash which led to moments of sheer madness.

Both sets of players got into a bizarre scene that had glimpses of boxing, all-in wrestling, and a rugby ruck. It was complete havoc and bedlam.

Referee Cormack, who was unlikely to have seen the original incident, eventually brought a halt to the affray. The outcome being Hawick pair Touray and Demba Thiam as well as visitor Dean Boyne all being red carded.

Further niggle was to later go on but there were to be no more red cards, only yellow.

Arniston had the edge but it was the hosts who did the scoring by taking the lead in the 59th minute.

Steven Wilson brought Lewis Knox down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Knox dusted himself down to take the penalty and made no mistake in beating McBay all the way with a perfectly struck shot.

The Albert were ahead and that’s the way it was to stay.

Arniston launched several attacks but Royalists although tiring rapidly towards the end, soaked up anything that came their way to grab full points.