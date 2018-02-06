Tranent 0-2 Arniston Rangers: Arnie move off the foot of the table

Just two short weeks ago Arniston Rangers were languishing at the bottom of the Premier League but now following two stunning away league victories – including two clean sheets – they have moved off the bottom.

Arniston added to their 1-0 victory over Dalkeith with an excellent 2-0 win at Tranent last Saturday to move them up to fourth from bottom this week.

The Tranent Belters and Arnie had shared a feisty 1-1 draw at Newbyres Park early in the season but here Arniston seized two opportunities to clinch a fine victory for improving Jock Landells’ men.

Max Christie’s Tranent had lost 2-0 the previous week to table-toppers Musselburgh and were keen to get going again in this rearranged fixture due to postponements elsewhere.

This local derby clash began at a high pace with end to end action.

By the 17th minute Arniston continued to impress but attacks were blocked by a sturdy home defence. A Michael Deland free kick was fired too straight at Horn who had to look alert to deny an effort from the impressive Scott Wright.

Arniston keeper Dale Cornet continued to make a valuable contribution to the Arnie cause, supporting an excellent Rangers’ back four as they dealt with the threat of Tranent.

In 32 minutes Cornet had a super blocking save to deny Devlin followed by a Tranent corner that whistled right through the Arnie penalty box.

But on 39 minutes Arniston finally broke the deadlock through Wright – with his dad Keith watching from the stand – as Scott put in a superb finish following a good move up the left wing to edge Arniston ahead at the interval.

Tranent did begin the second half with a powerful spell of pressure putting Arniston on the back foot but the Belters failed to find the net and it was Arniston who went 2-0 ahead in 57 minutes.

A wayward pass back from Wojtowicz eluded home keeper Horn and Andy Watson ran through to slot the loose ball home into the Tranent net from a tight angle.

Newcomer Dillon Weldon and Jack Fairgrieve were on for Arniston to shore up their lead and Tranent’s day went from bad to worse as they finished with ten men when Wojtowicz was shown a straight red card for foul and abusive language at the referee.