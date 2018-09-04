Tranent 4-1 Easthouses Lily: Threadbare Lily suffer defeat

When the dust settles for manager David McQueenie and his new assistant Ross McLaren, a sense of pride for the 14 players they had at their disposal will have been the main thing they took away with them after their second round exit from the Alex Jack Cup.

Ten players were missing including both goalkeepers against Tranent meaning they had to draft in William Stewart. They also had six players on holiday and two were attending a wedding.

It was always going to be a difficult task. Tranent should have taken the lead after 29 minutes but the midfielder’s late run into box seen him fluff his effort right in front of goals and the ball was easily gathered by Stewart.

However, the hosts led a couple of minutes later and it’s a moment David Curran will want to forget as he tried to control the ball in his own box and gifted it to Jamie Devlin who fired home.

That lead was doubled eight minutes before half time by Devlin who held off Easton to tap home his second of the game amid claims of offside by the visiting defence.

The game should have been put to bed after 61 minutes as Tranent were given a penalty.

Another ball down the Tranent left seen the forward in behind but as Nethery came across, he collided with the player inside the box leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

Again the woodwork came to Easthouses rescue as the penalty came back off the post.

However, Tranent grabbed their third when a brilliant finish from Bradley Barrett beyond Stewart left the keeper with no chance.

Two minutes later the visitors gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Anderson bundled home from close range after Russell’s shot had been saved.

Tranent added some gloss on the scoreline when they added a fourth deep into injury time.

A long ball from the keeper was flicked on into the path of Kayne Patterson and the midfielder finally got his goal as he flicked the ball past Stewart and knocked it into an empty net making it 4-1.

This Saturday Easthouses are in a local derby with in-form Newtongrange Star.

Easthouses Lily: Stewart, Easton, Wilson, Curran, Nethery, Taylor, Anderson, Beattie, Elliot, Russell, Young. Subs: Adams, Burns, Hall.