Tweedmouth Rangers 0-5 Newtongrange Star

A severely depleted Newtongrange Star side travelled across the border for their first Sunday fixture against Tweedmouth Rangers.

With almost half their squad unavailable for various reasons, Star recorded a comfortable 5-0 victory, which saw three of their under 20 squad gain some valuable experience and game time.

Star got off to the perfect start when a through ball from Thomson released Hunter who raced clear to prod the ball through Fletcher’s legs within a minute.

Hunter should have scored a gain a few minutes later, this time it was the home keeper who won the battle with a point blank save.

Thomson added a second though after 12 minutes when he accurately squeezed a shot through a forest of legs and into the bottom corner.

Star came close again a few minutes later when a Scott cross was headed inches wide by Hunter, before the same player squandered another chance after 18 minutes from inside the box.

Star made it three just before half-time when O’Hara strode forward and slipped it past Fletcher. It initially looked like it had hit the post but the official saw it had hit the bolt inside the post and awarded the goal.

The home side had a glorious opportunity to open their account after 46 minutes when Robinson raced clear down the right. His angled drive beat Dunsmore but slid just past the far post.

O’Hara came close after 51 minutes when his 20-yard drive slipped by the post before a Thomson volley did likewise a few minutes later.

Star made it four after 54 minutes when a terrific Sclater free kick hit the inside of the post and Scott was on hand to slam the ball home.

Star were cutting through at will and when a slick passing move found O’Hara free inside the box, he somehow put the ball wide from eight yards.

O’Hara, however, made no mistake after 60 minutes after being played in by Hunter, he sidestepped two defenders before slotting home.

He was denied his hat-trick late on with a terrific one-handed save.

Newtongrange Star: Dunsmore, Swaney, Young, Mitchell (Norris 76), O’Hara, Lowson, Porteous (Gaff 71), Scott (Scally 74), Sclater, Thomson, Hunter, Renton (SGK)