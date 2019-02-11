Tynecastle 0-3 Bonnyrigg Rose: Murrell marks debut with double

Debutant Aaron Murrell came off the bench to score twice and help Bonnyrigg Rose to a 3-0 win over Tynecastle in the East of Scotland B Conference last Saturday.

The Rose led through Dean Hoskins first-half penalty after Swanson was brought down by Tynie goalkeeper Watt.

It remained a tight-affair with Tynecastle well in the game until Murrell scored twice late on to put the game beyond the reach of Calum Elliot’s men, who had significantly improved since the last time the two sides met and Bonnyrigg thrashed them 13-1.

The victory stretched the Rose’s lead to a massive 13 points ahead of second-placed Dundonald Bluebell in Conference B and puts them well on course to win the league at the first time of asking.

It was Murrell though who made the headlines after his double on his debut. The 21-year-old agreed to mutually terminate his contract at Berwick Rangers last month and is looking to kickstart his career at the Rose four years after he emerged as a potential star at Spartans before moving to Dundee United following 22 goals in 24 games for the Lowland League side.

Horn, who managed him at Berwick, said: “He’s got to grab this opportunity and show everybody what he is capable of. I’m sure if he does that he will go back up to senior level because he has the talent, there’s no doubt about that.

“He hasn’t featured much recently for Berwick, and to be fair, he never featured much under myself at Berwick as well.

“It’s different circumstances down at Berwick whereby you are having to defend a lot, and that’s not Aaron’s game. If you put Aaron in a good team he will score goals so I’m sure he will contribute a lot between now and the end of the season.

“He didn’t really show what he was capable of when he came on, he can do better than that, but if he gets in the right positions to score goals that’s what he will do.”

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brown, Martyniuk, Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Swanson (Turner), Stewart, Lough (Murrell), Nelson, Gray (McGachie).