Tynecastle 0-4 Newtongrange Star: Scott fires in hat-trick

Newtongrange Star progressed to the next round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Tynecastle at Meggetland Stadium.

A hat-trick from Kyle Scott and one goal from substitute Sean Melvin saw Star comfortably progress against their opponents.

Star led after Barfoot tried to be too cute in midfield and lost possession. Wilson picked up the scraps and played in Porteous, who drove into box and had the vision to square to Scott who squeezed his effort under Watt after 11 minutes.

Star had a golden opportunity to increase their lead from the penalty spot after Forster was brought down by Watt, but the goalkeeper made amends saving Hunter’s spotkick while Scott ballooned the rebound over the bar.

Into the second half and Star doubled their advantage after 59 minutes with a quite brilliant team goal.

It was a move which started on the edge of their own box before a neat interchange between Hunter and Porteous released Scott, who curled a breathtaking shot beyond the helpless Watt.

Burgess strode forward after 65 minutes but fired his effort just over, before Guy had the ball in the net after 70 minutes only to see it ruled out for offside.

Forster was unlucky to see his close range effort cannon back off the bar after 78 minutes before MacDonald had to act quickly to clear a Scott cross with Hunter waiting to pounce.

Star put the game beyond any doubt after 86 minutes when Hunter did superbly well to challenge Greig and dispossessed him 20 yards out. He promptly drove into the box before squaring to Melvin who slid in to fire the ball high into the net.

Star added a fourth right at the finish when Scott smashed home his hat-trick.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Currie (Melvin), Mitchell, Young, Swaney (O’Hara) Wilson, McKenna, Porteous, (Richardson), Scott, Hunter, Forster. Subs Dunsmore, Dyet,