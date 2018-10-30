Tynecastle 1-4 Dalkeith Thistle

Two goals each from Ross Connell and Paul Tansey ensured that the Jags claimed all three points in this entertaining league encounter.

The Jags got off to flier with the opening goal inside 60 seconds when Ross Connell showed great skill and technique to volley the ball home following and early corner which was only partially cleared by the Tynecastle defence.

With a goal so early in the match, the home side looked shell shocked and Tansey almost doubled the lead on five minutes when Tansey blasted a Stephen Scott cross over the bar.

He didn’t have long to wait for his goal, however, and on 14 minutes he cut in from the right before sending a low left foot effort past the beleaguered Tynie keeper.

The Jags were looking like they could score at every opportunity at this point but had Connor Easton to thanks for maintain the two-goal lead with a super save from Burgess who look certain to score from just three yards out.

The chances kept coming for the Jags though and before the end of the half Dalkeith really should have added to their tally with missed chances for Scott and Tansey.

The second half carried on in the same vein with Tansey having two chances in quick succession on 49 and 51 minutes but the Jags just couldn’t find the goal, which would kill the game as a contest and on 58 minutes the home side grabbed a lifeline when Smith was given time and space to rifle a shot past Easton.

Play was swinging from end to end now and Craig Wojtowcz nearly capitalised on an error by the Tynie keeper only to see his header cleared off the line and then Easton again saved the Jags another fine stop.

Going into the last 10 minutes and the Jags started to find their rhythm again and Stephen Scott saw a header comfortably saved by the home keeper. But on 85 minutes the keeper could do nothing as Ross Connell notched his second goal powering home a header from a corner off the underside of the crossbar.

With game all but won now the Jags put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal when Tansey was given a the chance to shoot low through the keeper on 89 minutes.

Dalkeith: Easton, McQueenie, Wojtowcz, Fairnie, Connell, McGlashen, Janczyk, Wales, Muir, Tansey, Scott. Subs: Hunter, Smith, McNeil, McBeth