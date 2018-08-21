Tynecastle 3-2 Easthouses Lily: Controversy reigns as Lily exit Cup

Easthouses Lily exited the Football Nation Qualifying Cup after a 3-2 defeat away to Tynecastle.

The hosts stormed into a two-goal lead before the Lily hauled themselves back into it at 2-2. They were dealt a blow when they were reduced to ten men after David Curran’s dismissal on 53 minutes and their hopes were dashed with four minutes left when Tynecastle netted a controversial third before Graeme Young was sent off.

The hosts led on 17 minutes when Burgess lifted the ball over the onrushing Findlay to give them the advantage, and they made it two on 32 minutes as Greig side-stepped his marker and slotted past Findlay.

The away side gave themselves a lifeline when Curran’s long throw-in was flicked on by Elliot which went in off the home defence before McDermott’s effort flew inches past the post before half-time.

Easthouses equalised on 51 minutes as Russell fired home. As the confidence grew within the away ranks, they were dealt a huge blow when they were reduced to 10 men.

Just before a free kick was taken, the referee blew his whistle and as a Tynecastle player lay on the ground, the ref called Curran over and without any hesitation, showed the defender a red card.

The visitors continued to create opportunities with Russell and Wilson both going close, while at the other end Tynecastle too had chances to win. However, the game’s big talking point arrived when Tynecastle scored their third on 86 minutes.

A corner was floated in where Findlay looked to be impeded before the ball made its way into the far corner of the net. Lily finished with nine men as Young also received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Easthouses Lily: Findlay, Burns, Wilson, Hall, Curran, McDermott, Barrie, Beattie, Young, Russell, Shearer, subs: Elliot, Taylor, Anderson, Nethery, Young.