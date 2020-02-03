University of Stirling 0-3 Bonnyrigg Rose

It was another three valuable Lowland League points for the second top Rose last Saturday away to tenth placed University of Stirling.

Rose won 3-0 for a second consecutive game and kept a clean sheet following their midweek home 3-0 win over visiting Bo’ness United in a third round tie of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

In that game Robbie Horn’s men led 1-0 against the BUs thanks to a 39th minute goal from a Lewis Turner cross headed home by Keiran McGachie.

A 54th minute penalty was then scored by Lee Currie then late on the icing on the Rose cake came with a stunning free kick by Dean Brett.

Added to that, Scott Gray had come off the bench to star in his 100th appearance for the Rose in his second time at Bonnyrigg.

On Saturday against Stirling the Rose needed just six minutes before opening their account and scoring goal number 70 for the season so far.

Following Scott Gray’s corner it was again Keiran McGathie to head home.

The Rose imposed themselves with further goal scoring opportunities.

Scott Gray’s effort was well saved by home keeper Ben Fry and George Hunter also saw his header well saved by busy Fry.

The homesters also missed a chance to equalise but failed to cash in.

And it was 2-0 to the Midlothian aces early in that second half following a move involving Dean Brett and George Hunter whose build up finish saw Keiran McGachie net his own and Bonnyrigg’s second goal of the afternoon.

A goal line clearance denied Hunter his goal but the visitors topped off the scoring in 77 minutes when Lewis Turner got the final touch sending the ball into the Stirling net, leaving Rose on easy street to the finishing line and an overall 52 league points tally for the season so far.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Weir, Brown Brett, Baur , Martyniuk, Horne, Turner, Currie , S. Gray , Hunter, McGachie.

Subs: Andrews, R. Gray, Docherty, Neave, Moyes, Stewart.