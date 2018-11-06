Vale of Leithen 2-2 Whitehill Welfare

Whitehill Welfare were twice ahead against 10-man Vale of Leithen before having to settle for a 2-2 draw in the Lowland League last weekend.

Sean Lally had headered the visitors in front from a free kick to give Whitehill the perfect start after nine minutes.

And it was to get even better for Whitehill after Vale were reduced to ten men before the break following a poor challenge from David Bonnar on the impressive Kyle Mitchell.

The visitors were stunned when a terrific Liall Smith free kick from all of 30 yards levelled the scores.

It was a brief setback for Whitehill but they restored their one-goal advantage with under 15 minutes remaining when Mitchell converted a rebound after substitute Liam McIntosh had drove in and lashed a shot off the post.

Whitehill looked on course to grab their second win of the season in the Lowland League but they suffered late heartbreak when Paul Dickson nodded in a late equaliser to deny Whitehill victory.

The result leaves Whitehill bottom of the league on five points from 13 games. The Rosewell side are three points behind second bottom Dalbeattie Star having played two games more.

Jock Landells’ men don’t have a game this weekend so their next match is against Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League on November 17.