Whitehill seal progression in first half

Whitehill Welfare netted four first half goals as they won 5-2 at Coldstream to progress to the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Daryl Devlin opened the scoring for Whitehill in the seventh minute with a back-post header, followed by a second when Whitehill player-manager Craig Meikle powerfully headed home from a corner.

The game got away from the Blues in the closing minutes of the first half, first Ben Wright fouled Devlin in the box to allow Ryan McCallum to score the third from the spot in the 43rd minute.

Then, in the final action of the first half, Coldstream keeper Elliot Turnbull couldn’t get enough on Scott Wright’s shot as it crossed the line by millimetres to make it 0-4.

Early in the second half Whitehill were reduced to ten men when Wayne Sproule received a second yellow card and Coldstream went on to ‘win’ the second half with a much-improved display which could have produced more goals.

Buster Briggs missed a great chance from a Sam Dawson delivery in the 60th minute, but from another superb Dawson cross four minutes later he found the back of the net for his eleventh goal of the season.

Hopes of a comeback for the home side were imeditaly extinguished by another Devlin goal.

To their credit the Steamers hit back straight away, again it was the left foot of Dawson causing problems for the Whitehill defence, this time Meikle slicing the cross into his own net.

Dawson struck the bar late on but the Midlothian side deservedly progressed to the third round.

Next up for Welfare is an away trip on Saturday to visit Brian Mcnaughton’s Broxburn Athletic in their latest East of Scotland Premier League in what is just the fifth league fixture of the season for both sides.