Whitehill to take on Hearts in Legends game this Sunday

Whitehill Welfare FC are continuing their fundraising campaign to install floodlights at Ferguson Park this Sunday with an eagerly anticipated game between a Whitehill Legends team and a Hearts Legends team.

Whitehill will be managed by Mickey Lawson who is making a return to Rosewell along with some players from the famous Celtic Scottish Cup game.

Former Forth 1 DJ and keen Whitehill supporter Mark Martin will be in the opposite dugout and he has some famous names confirmed.

Andy Webster, Ian Black, Colin Cameron, Alan Lawrence and Gary O’Connor are just a few to have confirmed.

It promises to be a fun day at Rosewell, kick off is 2:00pm and entry is £5 for adults, children under 16 are free.