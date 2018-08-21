Whitehill Welfare 2-1 Lothian Thistle HV: Whitehill get first win this season

Whitehill Welfare earned their first win of the season on Saturday against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in an entertaining clash in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

In an evenly matched game, it was Whitehill who opened the scoring after 12 minutes. Debutant, Ryan Gay, created space for himself in midfield where he found fellow midfielder, Scott Lucas, who curled a fantastic shot into the top right-hand corner.

In to the second half, LTHV started the brighter of the two sides and were rewarded with an equaliser after 55 minutes.

A shot from O’Donnell was saved by goalkeeper Ross Jardine, but the ball broke to Nhamburo, who poked the ball into the net.

Just 14 minutes later, Whitehill were to score what proved to be the winner.

Gay won the ball out near the touchline and played the ball upfield to Jack Wright, who crossed the ball to the advancing Mark Smith to grab his first goal in a Whitehill shirt and spark jubilant scenes at Ferguson Park.

Deep in to stoppage time, Jardine produced a superb save high to his left to ensure it is Whitehill who progress to the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, McPartlin, Keane, Lally, McKenzie, Lucas, Smith, Gay, Somerville, Wright, Smith (Mcintosh 79).

Others second round notable ties: Tynecastle v Newtongrange Star, Penicuik v Musselburgh Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose v Oakley Utd, Arniston Rangers v Craigroyston

Meanwhile, Whitehill have confirmed the signature of experienced midfielder Ryan Gay.

Having started his footballing career at Heart of Midlothian, Gay has gone on to play for Peebles Rovers, Newtongrange Star, Tranent Juniors, Musselburgh Athletic, and most notably, Penicuik Athletic, where he earned a testimonial in recognition of the 11 seasons he spent at Penicuik Park.

Next up for Whitehill Welfare is East Kilbride at home on Saturday.