Whitehill Welfare 2-4 Gretna 2008: Whitehill suffer third straight loss

Caretaker manager Jock Landells made four changes to the side that lost 6-0 to Kelty Hearts last Tuesday with Sean Lally, Jack Wright, Fábio Neto and Gregg Miekle replacing Craig Reid, Guy Kerr, Andrew Fleming and Kyle Mitchell.

In an evenly matched opening period, it was Gretna who had the first real chance of the game, forcing a smart save from Ross Jardine after 12 minutes.

But it was Whitehill who made the breakthrough after 25 minutes.

Mark Smith made an excellent run down the right wing and his cut back was thundered into the net by Neto.

However, the lead lasted only four minutes when the Whitehill defence switched off from a throw in, allowing Kevin Connelly to slip the ball beyond Ross Jardine for the equaliser.

Whitehill regained the lead just after the hour mark, when last season’s top scorer, Jack Wright, collected the ball at the edge of the box following a corner, and calmly placed a shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

Again, the lead only lasted four minutes when a long ball down the middle was spilled by Ross Jardine, allowing Daniel Smales to roll the ball into the empty net. G

Gretna’s third came nine minutes later. Whitehill’s Kyle Mitchell’s shot was saved by the legs of Gretna’s goalkeeper and they quickly broke down the right-hand side, where Daniel Smales was waiting for the cut back and finished beyond Ross Jardine.

Moments later, Stephen Manson was given a straight red card for something that he said. With the 10-man pressing for an equaliser, Gretna again hit on the break and Ashley Kelly’s shot was ruled to have crossed the line in injury time.

Whitehill Welfare: Ross Jardine, Kieran Somerville, James McPartlin, Sean Lally, Craig O’Reilly, Scott Lucas, Mark Smith (Stephen Manson 61), Jack Wright (Dylan Weldon 84), Fábio Neto, Gregg Miekle, Liam Mcintosh (Kyle Mitchell 70).