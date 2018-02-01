Whitehill Welfare 4-0 Cumbernauld Colts

Football returned to Rosewell for the first time in eight weeks and this was a performance well worth waiting for.

If you are from a Whitehill Welfare persuasion that is, as Gary Small’s side swept Cumbernauld Colts away with a dominant performance.

Two weeks since a 2-0 win away to Civil Service Strollers had made it consecutive Lowland League wins for Whitehill, manager Small made three changes to his starting line up. There were starts for Fabio Neto and Jack Wright with Kyle Mitchell and Robbie Carter dropping to the bench, while Robbie Dowie came in at right back in place of Craig Reid who moved into the middle of defence alongside captain Ryan McKenzie, replacing Kerr Dodds.

Whitehill had never beaten Cumbernauld Colts at home, having lost their two previous meetings, however they started well against a side four places above them in sixth. With 12 minutes on the clock Jack Wright played a lovely one-two with Robbie Dowie down the right, drove into the box and slotted home to make it 1-0.

Five minutes later Wright was again involved as Whitehill doubled their advantage. He showed good skill to evade a defender and via Connor McGregor the ball was worked out to Gary Nicholson on the left. Nicholson turned the right back inside out before calmly scoring into the far corner.

Heading towards half-time Josh Morris had a great chance to make it 3-0, at the other end, Connar Easton had to react sharply to parry away a free header.

After the restart any hopes of a Cumbernauld comeback were killed off. Nicholson found Jack Wright who held off a defender in the box and crossed for Morris who nipped just in front of Harry Purves to score his first goal for the club.

With only a few minutes remaining substitute Robbie Carter dispossessed Greg Pascazio and ran through on goal before slotting underneath the on-coming keeper to complete the scoring. This win made it six in the last seven for Whitehill who climb into the top half of the Lowland League.