Whitehill Welfare appoint Little as THIRD boss this season

Whitehill Welfare have appointed Ian Little as their new manager – the third boss in charge of the club this season.

Little, who was part of the coaching staff at Bonnyrigg Rose, takes over with immediate effect and will be tasked with transforming the fortunes of the club who find themselves in trouble in the Lowland League.

The Welfare have already axed two managers this season Gary Small and Jock Landells in their pursuit of success.

Small was sacked after just two games into the new season following a 6-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Landells, who replaced Small in September, just managed two months in the role before parting company with the club after their defeat to Civil Service Strollers.

The Welfare are in desperate need of a boost, winning just one match in 14 games in the Lowland League and sit bottom of the table, three points adrift of Dalbeattie Star having played two games more.

It doesn’t get any easier for Welfare with leaders Kelty Hearts to play in the Football Nation Qualifying League this Saturday in Little’s first game in charge.

Then after that the play high flying East Kilbride away from home before a huge clash against Dalbeattie Star on December 22.

Little enjoyed a long playing career with Livingston, Stenhousemuir, Alloa and Berwick Rangers before moving into management, firstly as assistant to Jimmy Crease at Shielfield before becoming manager.

In a statement on the club’s website. Whitehill Welfare said: “We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Little as manager.

“Following further managerial roles at Vale of Leithen, Heriot Watt University & Livingston U20s,

“Ian was most recently part of the coaching team at Bonnyrigg Rose, having briefly held a caretaker role at Tranent Juniors.

“Ian takes up his post immediately and backroom staff will be confirmed soon.

“We warmly welcome Ian to Ferguson Park and wish him every success in his role.”