Whitehill Welfare: Jock Landells leaves club after two months in charge

Whitehill Welfare are searching for their third manager in as many months after Jock Landells’ short spell in charge of the club came to an end following a 2-1 defeat at home to Civil Service Strollers last weekend.

The Midlothian outfit are in desperately poor shape following just one win in 14 games, which has left them bottom of the Lowland League, three points adrift of Dalbeattie Star.

Landells only took over from sacked boss Gary Small in September, but “parted company” along with Stevie Thomson and Jim Rae after the defeat.

A club statement said: “Whitehill Welfare and the management team have agreed to part company. We thank them for their time at the club and wish them well in future.”

The club have said U20 manager, Grant Sandison, will be in charge for Saturday’s friendly game with Hawick Royal Albert.

The statement added: “Interested parties should submit their CV to whitehillwelfare@gmail.com by Thursday at 5pm. Applicants must hold a UEFA B licence as a minimum requirement.”

Whitehill conceded an injury-time winner against the Strollers after being ahead in the match.

Landells said after the game: “The last two results don’t reflect the performance we’ve put in. We deserved six points as the players were excellent. Individual errors cost us again.”