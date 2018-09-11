Whitehill Welfare: Landells looks for winning formula

Whitehill Welfare caretaker boss Jock Landells says they are doing everything they can to try to turn around results.

Welfare have got off to a desperately poor start with seven defeats in eight games in the Scottish Lowland League – with their latest 1-0 loss coming against last year’s champions Spartans last weekend.

That has left the Welfare languishing in bottom place – after Selkirk resigned from the league – and having to play catch-up. However, former Arniston Rangers boss Landells sees signs of improvement, despite their lowly position.

He said: “We’re all sticking together and the boys are working really hard in training to turn things around.

“We just need to keep building on the positives from the last few performances and, hopefully, we can add one or two experienced players to the mix.”

Jamie Dishington’s first-half strike from 25 yards was enough to propel Spartans to the top of the league and pile the misery on Welfare after the previous week’s victory.

Nevertheless, Landells thought it was a spirited display with plenty of positives to take from the game.

He said: “I thought the lads applied themselves very well, considering the position we’ve found ourselves in over the last few weeks.

“We’ve had a tough start and were up against the champions from last season, so we knew we had to keep things tight and try to hit them on the break.

“But I thought my players stuck to the task, defended exceptionally well and kept a good shape about them.

“They gave me 100 per cent so I certainly can’t fault their effort. It’s just fine margins in this league that kill you.”

Welfare will be hoping they can kickstart their season in this weekend’s Challenge Cup clash against Gretna 2008, who have also found the going difficult at the start of this season.