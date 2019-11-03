Why Mark Campbell's bid to take over Falkirk failed ?

Mark Campbell's bid to buy Falkirk failed because he didn't provide the club's board "sufficient information", according to director Lex Miller.

The Falkirk Herald revealed the preferred bidder's move to purchase the club collapsed on Friday after a three-month negotiating period between Falkirk and Campbell.

Campbell looked to buy 62 per cent of shares owned by the Major Shareholding Group (MSG) to take a controlling interest in the club and was "90 per cent confident" of a deal being done, promising to make Falkirk a "Premiership club with Premiership facilities"

However, the proposed takeover was hit by delays and after 97 days after being made preferred bidder, the plug was pulled on the deal following last Thursday's board meeting.

Miller said they were not satisfied with the information sent and could not see a situation where the club would get involved in fresh negotiations with Campbell.

He told the Falkirk Herald: "Gary Deans had been a conduit between the board, MSG and Mark Campbell and he came back with a reccommendation on Thursday that Mark could not agree the head of terms.

"We were not satisfied with the paperwork that came before us. We gave him a timescale and the deadline was by the board meeting and the stuff that he provided was not sufficient enough for us to take it further.

"There was a lack of information to satisfy us that he was the person that could take the club forward the next 20 years.

"We've done it for 20 years and we had to be sure that Campbell had the best interests of the club and I don't think that appetite [from the board] was there.

"We're not sitting on our laurels looking to stay in our positions. We're looking to see what is best for the club long term."

"We offered Mark preferred bidder status. He had engaged with lawyers in London and Scotland so he must have been spent quite a bit of money.

"We felt we had to give him all the opportunities possible for him to get the paperwork together but we felt on Wednesday it wasn't going to go any further.

"The stuff that came to us wasn't what we were looking for."

Miller said the club now have to take stock of what has happened and stressed their number one priority was to do everything they can to help boss Ray McKinnon achieve promotion and a return to the Championship.

He said: "I think we have just go to gather our thoughts and not jump into anything now. We'll go to the AGM and speak to the shareholders and that will be the week of December 16 and we'll get their views.

"The interim board focus now is giving the manager all the tools he can to win this league. We will do whatever we can that's the priority, the board has got to find funds, in January we will strengthen and we'll get better quality. There will be players that are leaving and better quality coming in."