Garcia Tena signing brings a buzz to Newtongrange

Newtongrange Star’s David Glodek says there is a buzz around the club’s academy after appointing Jesus Garcia Tena as their new U20s head coach.



The Spanish defender, who has a wealth of experience and counts Juventus and Spanish second division sides amongst the teams on his impressive CV, will coach U20s in the East of Scotland development league next season.

The 28-year-old played for Edinburgh City last season, after he was released by Hamilton Accies.

He is looking for a new club after his spell with City ended but sees the opportunity of coaching as an ideal stepping stone after his career is over.

Glodek is thrilled to have landed such a huge personality in the game which can only bode well for the club.

The academy’s director told the Advertiser: “It’s a massive appointment; he’s a good friend of mine. He came to me at the start of last season and was looking to do some coaching.

Then the opportunity of football came up at Edinburgh City so we just left it then but we kept in touch.“

The Star have joined the East of Scotland league, creating an U20s team, so this gave him the opportunity and now Garcia Tena feels this is the right time.

Glodek said: “We were elated to have a personality as well as a football player. It’s massive to the club. He’s a very good man with a big heart for the community. He is still going to play and is looking for a club.

“He did his ACL (Anterior cruciate ligament) at Hamilton.

"I don’t think he has quite got back to 100 per cent fitness but he could certainly play at a higher level than League Two.

“It’s created a buzz around the academy. Everybody is talking about Jesus Garcia Tena. We need to see where it goes. I have no doubt he will be a great head coach.

"He’s competent, he knows the game and knows what he needs from each player.

“He is tactically astute and has played at the highest level, Juventus, three clubs in Spain – a great pedigree and has a wealth of experience.”

Glodek added: “Any interested players in joining Newtongrange Star can call the Academy Director on 07450051314 or email n.s.y.d.a.info@gmail.com.”