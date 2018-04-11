Glasgow Accies 14-12 Newton Stewart

The top of the table clash between Glasgow Accies and Newton Stewart took place last weekend with a tremendous number of Reds’ fans making the journey to support the team in their bid for promotion.

Fixtures between these two teams have always been close affairs and with so much resting on this game it promised to be another corker.

With eight minutes on the clock Reds’ centre Calum Gaw used his fast feet and power to sneak over the line for a try in the left corner.

The conversion attempt from Fraser Morton didn’t find the target, so the game restarted with a 0-5 lead to the visitors.

Some clinical play ended with a ‘tit for tat’ try for the Glasgow scrum-half, scored in similar fashion to Newton Stewart’s, but this time under the posts to ensure the conversion followed to make it 7-5.

Some patient build-up allowed Reds to capitalise and a period of good ball retention ended with a try for scrum-half Robbie McCornick which Morton converted to go into half-time with the Reds 7-12 ahead.

The referee was penalising the visitors heavily and repeatedly in the second half, until ultimately second row William McCornick was shown a yellow card.

Scrabbling to defend their lines with only 14 men Newton Stewart gave away a further penalty and the referee decided enough was enough and awarded the penalty try.

Accies conversion was good and the score sat at 14-12 with only 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

With ten minutes left to play Newton Stewart returned to their full complement of players and set about trying to snatch victory.

Moments of brilliance were there, some super off-loading play put the Reds in a dangerous position deep in Accies’ half. As the forwards ran short powerful lines, pushing the defences back little by little, a knock-on at the wrong moment took the pressure off the hosts once again.

The 14-12 scoreline will feel like an opportunity missed for the Reds, however Accies had a dominant second half and won well. The Reds must win their last two games to give themselves a shot at promotion. Next up is St Boswell’s RFC at home.