Glenrothes 0-2 Newtongrange Star

Newtongrange Star moved into the quarter-finals of the Fife and Lothians Cup after a hard fought victory over Premier League side Glenrothes.

The reward for Star is an away trip to Thornton Hibs. They had the luxury of starting the same team that was victorious in their previous two fixtures. The only change was Darren Smith returned to the bench with Stephen Scott dropping out altogether.

The home side started the better and within 30 seconds had won a free kick 20 yards out which Renton did brilliantly to beat away.

Star’s response was instant when Porteous had an effort blocked on the line. It was a typical cup tie with Glenrothes chasing down every ball trying to knock their Superleague opponents off their stride.

The first real chance came after 20 minutes when a free header from six yards was headed over when it seemed easier to score.

Hunter had an effort that hit the keeper’s legs when he was played through by Wilson although credit has to go to the young shot-stopper for the speed he came of his line.

A ball right across Renton’s six-yard box found no takers after 29 minutes before the no.1 was again called into action after the Star defence got in a pickle when he bravely dived at the attacker's feet in a crowded penalty area.

The best chance, however, was missed right on the stroke of half-time when a diagonal ball into the box drifted over O’Hara’s head, it was headed back across the goal into the six-yard box where Pearson somehow knocked the ball over the bar from three yards.

Star started a bit brighter in the second half and top scorer O’Hara was inches away with an effort from a set piece after 50 minutes before Wilson saw his shot sail over two minutes later.

Glenrothes had another great chance after 55 minutes when Simpson was played through a static Star defence. Renton, however, stayed big and made a brilliant block.

The home side were punished for their missed chances after 57 minutes when Star took the lead.

Hunter was released through the middle, he side-stepped his marker and got the break of the ball off the keeper before keeping his composure to round the shot-stopper and stroke the ball home.

Star were managing the game well now and were limiting the home side to long range efforts that were not really troubling Renton. Star brought on Forster for the tiring Richardson and his energy and vision was keeping Glenrothes pinned back.

The game was sewn up after 74 minutes with a quite brilliant goal.

It all started when the young keeper in the Glenrothes goal brilliantly touched a Bracks drive round the post for a corner.

From the resulting kick, Forster went diving in at the post and was very unlucky to see his header cannon back off it.

The ball was kept alive and played back out to Forster who controlled the ball at the back post before getting his head up to intelligently play in the onrushing Scott who hit it first time on the half-volley into the top corner with the keeper rooted to the spot.

This seemed to knock the stuffing out Glenrothes and Star easily held on to book their place in the next round.

The Premier league side could consider themselves a bit unlucky but failure to take their chances saw them punished by their Super league visitors.