Hannah Darling joins Louise Duncan to take on US in Curtis Cup
Midlothian golfer Hannah Darling will take on America’s finest this week when she lines up for Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup.
The 18-year-old Broomieknowe player is among two Scots – the other being last week’s Women’s Open sensation Louise Duncan – who will join four English and two players facing the US over three days at Conwy in Northy Wales.
The biennial competition – the female amateur equivalent of the Walker Cup – gets under way on Thursday, having originally been scheduled for last year only to be cancelled due to Covid.
Darling’s selection caps a summer which has seen her win the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews and, earlier this month, the R&A Girls Amateur Championship at Fulford.
“It’s a great honour,” said Darling, who played for Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019. “It’s something I have worked towards and dreamed of for quite a long time.
“When you are a young player in Britain, it’s something you strive for and not many people get to achieve it.
“I think for me the Curtis Cup was a goal last year, but I don’t think I handled that very well. The first few events I played before Covid hit, I didn’t feel I played as well as I could have.
“So this is almost a second chance to prove myself. I’ve been sticking to my process and not get ahead of myself this year.
“I feel pretty happy with how I have performed and I think it has almost helped the team develop a bit more.”