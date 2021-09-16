Hannah Darling has maintained her impressive form after moving to the USA (pic: South Carolina Athletics)

The 18-year-old Broomieknowe Golf Club member has just started a four-year scholarship at the University of South Carolina, having left Lasswade High School earlier this year.

Before heading Stateside Darling enjoyed a superb summer which saw her win the British Girls Amateur Championship - the first Scot to do so for 20 years - and the St Rule Trophy.

She also reached the semi-finals of The Women’s Amateur Championship and Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship and was one of Team GB&I's top performers against the US in the Curtis Cup, taking three points from her five matches.

And she continued that form in her first event for USC in the the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club, Minnesota’s premier public course in Lake Elmo.

Darling carded rounds of 66, 73 and 66 for an 11-under-par total which earned her second place in the individual standings.

But it also spearheaded her teams as they swept to a seven-shot victory in the team event.

She had six birdies in a bogey-free opening round and recovered from a bad start to round two, dropping five shots in the first seven holes before rallying to salvage a one-over par 73.

Hannah (second right) celebrates with her USC team-mates after their victory (pic: South Carolina Athletics)

Round three produced another 66, featuring seven birdies and just one dropped shot.