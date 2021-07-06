Hannah Darling. (Photo by Naomi Baker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The 17-year-old Broomieknowe Golf Club player, hoping to become the first Scottish winner since 2002, finished on an 11-under par total of 205 after her three rounds at the Royal Troon Portland course.

That left her in a tie for second place with Cornwall's Emily Toy - just one shot behind Australian winner Kirsten Rudgeley.

Darling led the way after the first round with a five-under par 67.

Out in a one-under par 34, Darling produced a storming back nine of 33 which included eagle threes at both the 11th and the 18th.

That gave her a one-shot lead over three more Scottish players, new British champion Louise Duncan, Scottish Women’s Amateur champion Chloe Goadby and Jasmine MacKintosh.

A second successive 67 kept her a shot ahead of Goadby going into the final round.

Darling started the day with a dropped shot at first but then birdied the second, sixth and ninth to go out in 33 before carding four birdies and a bogey coming home.

But it wasn't to be, despite opening her final round with a birdie three at the first.

Darling dropped three shots over the next seven holes before her third eagle three of the week got her back to level par for the day at the turn.

Despite birdies at the 15th and 18th, a dropped shot at the 16th proved costly.