Hannah Darling lost out in the semi-finals at the first extra hole (pic courtesy of The R&A)

The 17-year-old went out to fellow Scot Louise Duncan, from nearby West Kilbride, who then went on to take the title by beating Iceland’s Jóhanna Lea Lúđvíksdóttir

Having shot a 68 to lead overnight after the first qualifying round, a 74 was enough to comfortably seal her place in the knockout stages.

Darling then defeated Irvine's Luisa Gibson 3 & 2 in her first round match and saw off another Ayrshire opponent, Prestwick's Rachel Foster, by one hole in the last 32.

That put her through to the last 16 and what proved an epic encounter with England's Hannah Sweet which ebbed back and forth with both players enjoying spells in the lead.

Going down the 18th Darling was one down but a birdie three took the match to a play-off which she won at the fourth extra hole.

Darling then knocked out the top seed, England's Annabel Fuller, by one hole in the quarter-finals but her run came to an end in the semi-finals as Duncan edged another close encounter at the first extra hole.

Once again fortunes fluctuated with Duncan and Darling trading the lead three times and Darling again trailing by one with one to play.