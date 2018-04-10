Haddington 1-5 Bonnyrigg Rose

Following their 5-1 thrashing of Super League Newtongrange Star the week before at New Dundas Park, Bonnyrigg Rose scored five again to send Haddington Athletic out of the East of Scotland Cup as the Rose men marched through to the quarter finals.

Haddington contested well enough in a tight first half and in truth probably were the better side.

They conceded once to the Super League leaders in that opening 45 minutes but the woodwork did deny Rose further success following shots from Lewis Turner and Kyle Wilson.

It was a brave Wilson in 33 minutes who headed home a fine goal from a McIntosh cross and the collision with the keeper was a sore blow to take.

The Hi Hi’s led by boss Joe Hamill looked guilty of overpassing but it took the Rose until the second half to exert more control and, more importantly from the Rose’s point of view, score more goals.

Just eight minutes after the break it was 2-0 following a Rose free kick. The ball was initially headed clear but only as far as Kerr Young who fired home a 20 yard rocket giving the home keeper no chance.

Lee Currie came on just in time to see substitute Keiran McGachie produce a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired overhead kick to make it 3-0 on 74 minutes, ensuring there would be no way back for the Premier League promotion hopefuls.

Just five minutes later it was 4-0, with substitute Dean Brett supplying a confident McGachie, who fired home another stunning Bonnyrigg goal.

Then just a minute later it was 5-0. Neil Martynuik was this time on target from 20 yards out, hitting a thunderous shot home for the Rose’s fifth of the Cup tie.

Andy Jones got in a good headed goal for the hosts giving them some consolation with some eight minutes left for play.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Martynuik, K.Young, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Stewart, McIntosh, Wilson, Nelson. Subs: Gray, McGachie, Brown, Currie, keeper Andrews.