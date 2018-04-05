Hamilton 38-15 Lasswade

Hamilton had lost just four games all season so the five league point win that Lasswade needed over the second-placed side was always going to be a big ask and so it proved.

The game was as good as lost by half time. Lasswade’s defending – something of a hallmark this season – fell well short of what was required.

With just six minutes gone, the Bulls standoff, Wilson, launched a long kick which was gathered by the Lasswade fullback but he was quickly overpowered by the pursuing attackers and Jamieson touched down in the right corner. Wilson opened his 100 per cent record of goal shots to make it 7-0.

Hamilton kept their visitors on the back foot and Ross Inglis touched down in the corner and Wilson added the two. Lasswade responded to this second setback with Kyle Smith taking the tight side route to open their account but the conversion missed.

Wilson made it 17-5 from a penalty before Hamilton kept up the pressure and gathered a sliced attempt to find touch for a straightfoward second try for Inglis in the left corner.

With the wind in their sails now, the bonus point try came on the half hour when the Bulls scrum half, Crush, made an individual break from a ruck on the visitors’ 22 to score under the posts and an easy conversion.

The visitors turned the tide slightly, a quickly taken tap penalty in front of the posts set up recycles on the home line and Graham found a way over for his side’s second try and to lay claim to their player of the match award.

With a half time score of 31-10, the game looked already secure and this was confirmed from when Crush added another converted try for the Bulls in the first possession after the restart.

Hamilton couldn’t prevent Lasswade grabbing a third try by Mark Wilson on this occasion.

Hamilton’s primary task in the remaining ten minutes was to deny a fourth try bonus and in this they were successful.

The Hawthornden side’s chance of promotion is now purely mathematical and dependent on an extremely unlikely combination of results for the three teams above them in the remaining three games.

Promotion to the third level of League rugby was already the highest point reached by the club and the challenge they have mounted for further promotion augurs well for next season.

Before then they need to stay on their toes to secure fourth place and Howe of Fife are the last visitors this season to Hawthornden this Saturday. Kickoff 3pm.