Jeanfield Swifts 2-1 Penicuik Athletic

Penicuik Athletic slipped to second in the Superleague after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Jeanfield Swifts.

The home side started strongly and two goals in five minutes rocked Cuikie and had them on the back foot. The first goal came in the 11th minute when Deans nipped in ahead of keeper Allison to power home a header off a corner kick.

Then in the 16th minute a well timed through pass set Davies free and his low shot hit the back of the net despite Allison getting a hand to the ball.

Penicuik gradually got over the initial shock and started to press the home side but struggled to get past a dogged Jeanfield defence.

They were thrown a lifeline though in the 32nd minute when keeper Mitchell turned the ball into his own net when trying to clear a corner.

Penicuik gained confidence from this and were working hard for the equaliser, but were unable to get past a solid defence.

The closest they came to scoring was again from a corner, but Hume’s header went over the bar, and in the 45th minute, Ponton had a chance but he dragged his shot just wide of the upright.

Penicuik came out for the second half with drive and determination and in the 51st minute, a training ground corner kick, saw a powerful Forbes strike brilliantly saved by Mitchell.

One minute later, Ponton broke up the left and his cross was headed inches wide of the post by Somerville.

Jeanfield threatened when they thumped a long ball from defence to the lone striker Holden, but Allison was well placed to save comfortably.

In the 70th minute, Davies went close with a free kick which went inches wide. Five minutes later, a poorly taken Penicuik corner kick allowed the home side to break quickly from defence and only the pace and persistence of Mendes held off Holden long enough for Allison to rush from goal and smother the ball at the striker’s feet.

Penicuik tried hard for the equaliser but despite some good lead up play, they failed to penetrate the home defence in the last third of the pitch.