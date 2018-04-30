Kennoway Star Hearts 0-4 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose moved a step closer to the East Superleague title after a thumping 4-0 win over Kennoway Star Hearts.



They stormed into a three-goal lead before the break with goals from Kyle Wilson, McGachie and McIntosh.

Substitute Lough put the seal on an impressive display to maintain their four-point gap at the top to nearest challengers Linlithgow Rose.

Kyle Wilson opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he pounced on a slack clearance before curling the ball into the top corner from outside of the box.

The visitors were well drilled all over the park with no fewer than four Scottish Junior internationals in their defence alone.

They were quick in the tackle and utilised the pace and power up front at every opportunity.

A free kick 35 yards from goal gave M.Gay a chance to add to his tally for the season. A precise effort from the in form striker saw Andrews tip the ball onto the crossbar before desperately clutching the ball at the second attempt.

On the half hour mark Bonnyrigg extended their lead. Having made a spectacular save minutes previously, Paterson was helpless as a corner kick was swept home on the goal line from McGachie after a headed knockdown from one of his team mates.

A poor goal defensively to lose and it was an uphill task for the home side three minutes later when Wilson set up goal number three.

Looking suspiciously offside, the forward did not waste the time in rolling the ball across the six yard line for an easy goal for strike partner McIntosh as he smashed the ball past Paterson.

The match was needing a spark as it was both teams’ playing possession, it looked like the away side were content with their three-goal lead and the home side were not taking any risks as they looked shell shocked after the goals they conceded in the first half.

Gradually chances started to come along for both sides. A M.Gay shot was blocked and up the other end Wilson went close with a shot over the bar from 15 yards.

The fourth goal arrived just after the hour when substitute Lough saw a shot take a wicked deflection leaving Paterson stranded as the ball sailed into the net.