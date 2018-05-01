Kirkcaldy 32-15 Lasswade

For their last game of this league season, Lasswade were at already crowned champions, Kirkcaldy and the odds had to favour the home side.

Played in perfect weather, the spectators were treated to an open and exciting game with plenty of action and scoring with both teams showing grit, skill and determination. #

Lasswade's Bradley Moffat attempts to win the ball (pic: Susan Shanks)

Lasswade were the equal of the Champions in many departments but gave away more handling errors defensive errors.

After some opening Kirkcaldy pressure, their guests struck back and were first on the score board when Elliot crashed over in the corner for an unconverted try to reward an extended period of possession and recycling.

Reminded that they were in a game and kept scoreless for 15 minutes, the home captain opted for the three points when the first kickable penalty opportunity arose.

The pendulum now swung homewards and three minutes later an individual break from half way by no.12, Laird brought up the first Kirkcaldy try converted by Smith.

Still needing to respect their opposition and build their lead, Kirkcaldy took and other penalty on the half hour to make it 13-5 and only in the closing minutes added a further converted try.

A missed penalty shot at touch was gathered by the Smith and he counter-attacked and made most of the ground before offloading to Turner to finish off.

Smith converted to make the half time score of 20-5.

From the second period restart kick, Lasswade controlled the play to clear their own 22 and then Wilson used a half gap to race through and outpace the Kirkcaldy back three to touch down in the corner.

Kirkcaldy replied in kind almost immediately when Low on the right wing was given enough space to break down the touch line from half way and right round under the posts for an easy conversion for Wilson.

Lasswade were still very much in the game and it needed another individual break by Low to set up the bonus point try for flanker, Brown, and converted by Wilson on the hour.

Both sides threw everything in to the last quarter of the game but Lasswade were to have the last word.

With just two minutes remaining and attacking in the home 22, a well disguised switch pass from Elliot to Wilson on the burst gave the centre the gap and angle he needed to slice past the last defenders and bring up the final score or 32-15.

This result confirms Lasswade’s fourth place in the final table with 64 points, which more than justifies their promotion to this level.

They won 14 and lost six of their twenty games but collected 7 try bonus points and one loser’s bonus, while the teams above them have 14 to 16 such points.

Fellow promotees from Division 3, Dumfries Saints, are currently second with 74 points but Hamilton Bulls are more likely to be runners-up and promoted after their re-arranged fixture against Whitecraigs this Saturday.