Kirriemuir Thistle 0-1 Arniston Rangers

Arniston Rangers were away to Kirriemuir Thistle last Saturday but on route a small drama developed when the bus driver took a wrong turning, which meant the one hour’s practice preparation time pre-match was reduced to half an hour.

Thankfully though, from the visitors’ point of view, it didn’t derail their chances of snatching a last-minute winner through Michael Deland.

Thistle made a strong start in the opening quarter of an hour, testing Arniston to the full but the Arnie defence remained resolute and keeper Dale Cornet eventually kept an excellent clean sheet to ensure a vital three points.

Arniston now have 10 Premier League matches left to play with seven at home and only three away.

They also have a Fife and Lothians Cup tie at home against either Linlithgow Rose or Lochore Welfare.

Arniston came more into the action in this clash and two fine first-half chances were missed by Dylan Weldon and Scott Wright which left the scoreline goalless at half-time.

Arniston had travelled with just 14 players on the day, while boss Jock Landells was also unavailable attending the wedding in Edinburgh of ex-Arniston and current Tranent stalwart Guy Kerr.

Nevertheless, Rangers gave a good account of themselves.

In the second half deputy boss Jimmy Rae pulled David Jeffrey back more into defence from midfield to stem the Thistle tide.

Kieran Somerville was substituted by Ross Aitchison in 70 minutes and Scott Wright gave way to Andy Watson later on.

He was to have a major impact on the game as it was his 90th minute cross which Deland powered home to grab all three points.

It was only their third win of the season and was a major shot in the arm for their survival hopes with two huge games against Bathgate Thistle and Dalkeith Thistle to come.