Lasswade 24-20 Biggar

Lasswade kept themselves in the promotion hunt with a narrow 24-20 win over Biggar.

With the breeze at their backs the visitors settled fastest. Some good fortune brought their first score on the quarter hour when they knocked-on on half way and Bradford eventually grounded beside the posts and Bogle added the extra two.

Bogle extended their lead by three points just before the interval but less than two minutes after the restart Lasswade’s pressure defending forced a Biggar handling error and Matt Smith hacked through and won the race to the touch down with Bell converting.

Bogle added another three points to his personal tally and by the 50th minute Biggar were 13 points clear as Lavery drove in to the line and Bogle made it 7-20.

Rather than heads going down the widening gap prompted more effort from the home 15.

Hunter was rewarded for all his ball carrying when he finished off a series of rushes and recycles and clinched his claim as Lasswade’s player of the match in the process. Bell was on target with the conversion: 14-20.

The Biggar defence held out for another 15 minutes before Gladstone picked up from the base of a ruck on the Biggar line and threaded through the smallest of gaps. Bell slotted it from wide out to put the hosts ahead 21-20.

With a few minutes still to play, a Biggar infringement led to Bell adding a further three points to provide a cushion against a penalty or drop goal which it did for the remaining minutes of the match.

Kirkcaldy need no more than seven points from their remaining four games so the battle now is for the runners-up spot.

Lasswade’s next game on Saturday at second-placed Hamilton is crunch time. They need a four-try win by more than seven points to overtake Hamilton and Dumfries. If they lose they will fall eight or nine points behind the Bulls.