Lochee United 1-0 Penicuik Athletic

Penicuik travelled to Thomson Park for their penultimate league game of the season looking for a point to clinch a third-place finish against a Lochee side who were beaten Junior Cup semi-finalists and had won 3-0 at Penicuik Park in October.



Manager Harvey’s team selection was restricted due to a lack of player availability with only two trialists and a goalkeeper on the bench. The visitors started well and dominated the early stages.

With 22 minutes gone a well worked move down the right saw McCrory-Irving find Connolly 22 yards out and his shot forced a diving save from Fotheringham.

It was halfway through the opening 45 minutes before Lochee had a look at the Penicuik goal and Lawson curled a shot wide from the left-hand side of the 18-yard box.

However, the home side took the lead just before the half hour against the run of play when the visitors’ defence failed to clear a free kick into the box, and McNally reacted quickest to volley past the despairing dive of Allison.

Penicuik thought they had equalised just before half-time when Jones beat the offside trap to put the ball in the back of net for Penicuik but was incorrectly flagged offside.

Hamilton had a glorious chance to level after the interval as Fotheringham could only parry McCrory-Irving’s cut back but the big defender blazed over the bar.

With 53 minutes gone Connolly cracked a fierce 20-yard drive off the crossbar with the keeper beaten all ends up but the ball rebounded to safety.

There was controversy on 65 minutes as Birse saw red for an outburst at referee Crawford.

Penicuik were dominating possession but finding it hard to create clear chances against a home side happy to defend and hit the visitors on the break.

Alison was forced into his first save of the match on 75 minutes whilst at the other end trialist had a good opportunity but Fotheringham was alert to the danger and as Penicuik forced a succession of corners they failed to create anything from them and Lochee held on.