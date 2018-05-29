Midlothian clubs end association with Juniors to join EOS league

All six sides in Midlothian will depart the Juniors and join the East of Scotland League next season.



Initially Bonnyrigg Rose, Dalkeith Thistle and Easthouses Lily had announced their decision to exit the Juniors and join the senior pyramid.

However, Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star and Arniston Rangers have all confirmed they too will leave after their applications to play in the East of Scotland League next season were accepted.

After the SJFA outlined their plans for next season, with the Premier League dissolving and the Superleague being the top tier with a north, south split below, Penicuik announced last Saturday that they had their application accepted.

Arniston Rangers added with “a club of 140 years of history in the Juniors it was a decision they did not take lightly but felt it was in the best interests of the club.”

Newtongrange felt they had been left with no option as they were the only club remaining in the Junior set up from both the Midlothian and East Lothian area.

The club’s president Joe Wilson said: “It’s very disappointing to take the club away from the Juniors and its 128-year history.

"We were the last Junior club in the area and we felt very isolated. However, we feel we need to move forward and modernise and the club is going in the right direction.”