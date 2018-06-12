Midlothian girls seal third-placed finish

The third and final round of the Lothian leagues competition, was hosted by Sasa East swim district on June 2.

Midlothian swimming club were in action at Prestonpans, with our 8/9 year old girls team finishing in third place with an impressive 106 points.

The teams involved a number of different swimmers at each of event but development coach, Lesley Inglis was over the moon with all the youngsters efforts stating “they just swam their wee hearts out and supported one another with great team spirit.”

The boys 10-11 year old team also finished in sixth place and the girls team in ninth spot in the same age category.

In detail Freya Dand finished in second place with her swim in the 8-9 year old 50m butterfly, while teammate Isla Mcbeth finished in third spot with her performance in the 50m backstroke.

Iona Connelly also finished in fourth place with her 50m freestyle performance and Lauren Holmes finished in fifth place in 50m breaststroke in the 8-9 year old girls event.

Jack Sewell competing in the boys 10-11 year old category finished fifth place with his 200m freestyle performance and Max Turnbull, competing in the same age category was also fifth in the 50m butterfly and sixth in the 50m backstroke.

There was another sixth place finish for William Mackinnon with his 100m individual medley event and for Jack Sewell in the 50m breaststroke. In the girls 10 -11 year category there was a clutch of personal best times, which saw a sixth placing for Charlotte Durkie in the 50m breaststroke, with a 21st place for teammate Lara Young.

Charlotte Durkie also finished in ninth place with her 200m freestyle swim. Ellie Cassidy was 13th with her performance in the 200m freestyle. Orla Maxwell finished in 11th place with her 100m individual medley swim with Jessica Haba finished in 16th spot in the same event.

While Elena Lee was ninth in the 50m backstroke with an 18th place for teammate Lara Young in the same event, while Katrina Penman finished in 17th spot with her 50m butterfly swim.