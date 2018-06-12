Midlothian teams find out what league they will be in new EOS set up

Midlothian sides found out what league they will be in next season after the East of Scotland League officials announced the format after their EGM last week.



All six sides in the region left the Juniors set up to join the EOS league.

It is a league which almost folded after the establishment of the Lowland League and pyramid system left it with just 11 sides.

However, it has grown remarkably this season and will feature 39 teams after 24 sides formed a mass exodus from the East Region in the Juniors.

East of Scotland Cup champions Penicuik have been drawn in Conference A alongside Newtongrange Star, Arniston Rangers who are on the lookout for a new manager and Easthouses Lily.

The four Midlothian teams will be battling out against recently relegated Lowland League outfit Hawick Royal Albert, Leith Athletic, Peebles Rovers, Coldstream, Tweedmouth, Superleague side Hill of Beath, Musselburgh Athletic and Oakley United.

In Conference B Superleague champions Bonnyrigg Rose have been drawn alongside Dalkeith Thistle and the pair will be up against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, Tynecastle, Burntisland, Eyemouth, Dundonald Bluebell, Bo’ness United, Sauchie, Haddington Athletic, Tranent Juniors, Crossgates Primrose and Dunipace.

And in Conference C there are no Midlothian teams Junior giants Linlithgow Rose have been dispatched in that league alongside Preston Athletic, Heriot Watt University, Stirling University, Orniston, Broxburn, Camelon, Jeanfield, Blackburn United, St Andrews United, Edinburgh United, Craigroyston and Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

At the end of the season there will be a round robin play-off among the three Conference winners to determine the overall League Championship.

EOS chairman and president John Greenhorn said: “There are clubs in our league now that are a lot stronger than clubs in the Lowland League and that’s great to see because we really were stuck in a rut.

“The level of competition with the existing clubs and the new ones coming in makes for a really exciting season ahead.”