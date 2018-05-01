Midlothian trio join the senior pyramid

Three of the six Midlothian Junior clubs will join the senior ranks next season having had their application to the East of Scotland league accepted.



Bonnyrigg Rose, Dalkeith Thistle and Easthouses Lily will join the EOS in time for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The EOS league committee held an extraordinary general meeting last Thursday and voted to allow 13 clubs to join the set up, including the three Midlothian clubs.

An official announcement from the league is expected later this week. The format for next season has still not been finalised but it could resemble a two-tier US style conference.

Bonnyrigg stressed their decision behind joining the pyramid was to achieve their long-term ambition of gaining an SFA entry licence, which would allow them to enhance facilities, open up third party funding channels and entry into the preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.

A statement on the Dalkeith Thistle website said: “This is a massively exciting time for everyone at the club and we are looking forward to our new adventures as a "Senior" side.

"We have been working hard on this development off the field for a few years now with various ground and infrastructure improvements which are required for our application to obtain a Club licence.

"There are many drivers for this move but we are also pleased to confirm we will be able to join the EOS U20s development league (not available to Junior clubs) which will allow us to create a complete player pathway for all our young players to develop and progress.”

Easthouses Lily also hope to gain a SFA licence and entry into the Scottish Cup as part of the move.

The trio’s departure means Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star and Arniston Rangers are left in the Juniors from the Midlothian area.