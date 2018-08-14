Bailey is the new karate kid on the block

A talented youngster from Midlothian is the latest member of his family to earn a black belt in karate.

Bailey Adam, from Danderhall, (9) achieved the impressive feat in June on Father’s Day and follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather – Steven and Hamish – who have both excelled in martial arts.

Incredibly, Bailey is now the ninth member of his immediate family to hold a black belt.

And the Danderhall Primary pupil, who has trained four times a week since he was four years old at the Meadowbank Karate Group, is showing promise after gaining his first dan.

And it was a proud moment for all the family when he was presented with the honour.

Mum Sara, who is also a black belt, told the Advertiser: “It was a lovely Father’s Day gift. There was a nervous wait to see if he would pass his exam. It was an emotional day.”

Former world champion Hamish (71), ranked eighth dan and only two below the highest rank, has dedicated his life to karate, is considered to be one of the best of his generation in Britain and was awarded an MBE in 2012 for his services to the sport.

Hamish, chairman of the Scottish Karate Federation, said: “I’m very proud of all my grandchildren. Bailey has worked extremely hard. It is quite rare for someone so young to have a black belt but karate does not discriminate by age if you work hard it does not matter what age you are.”

His son Steven, Bailey’s dad, is fifth dan and has trained continually for 35 years. He has represented Scotland at World and European Cups and is a Scottish, British and European champion.

Asked how big an achievement it was to have three generations of the same family holding black belts, Hamish added: “I would imagine in 50 years of karate that is quite rare. I was involved at an early age. I trained Steven the same way, he was very successful and now he has done that with his son.

“It’s a great feeling, I have other children involved in it and it’s quite unusual. I was very interested when I was 17, I wanted to keep fit and would go along to a karate club. I just got hooked and would go six days a week and take part in lots of competitions.”

Bailey is already a Scottish and British champion at his age group and has his sights set on more success.

Sara said: “He wants to make the national team and represent his country but he needs to be 14, then he will be targeting the European, the World and the Olympics that would be his dream.”

Hamish and Steven have been running Meadowbank Karate Group in Midlothian for many years with clubs in Penicuik, Loanhead, Danderhall, and most recently Newbattle community schools campus.

For more info visit www.meadowbankkarate.co.uk.