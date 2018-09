Rosslyn Bowling Club have been shortlisted for a grassroots funding award of £500

The club want to purchase three sets of junior sized bowls in their bid to make the sport more enticing to a younger audience.

They had great success with their bowls open day in recruiting more young players with 15 signed up this year and 30 new bowlers in total.

To vote for the club visit https://www.skiptongrg.co.uk/apply-for-funding/2018-shortlisted-groups/scotland/rosslyn-bowling-community-club/.