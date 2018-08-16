Bowls: Rory is a champion of champions

Rory Grundison beat double winner and county player Andy Wilton 21-5 in the final to bring the Champion of Champions Trophy to Rosslyn BC for the first time in 16 years

The event sees champions of the individual clubs compete against each other.

The tournament was held at Wallyford on August 3 and 4.

Jim Hiddleston secretary at Rosslyn said: “We’re all delighted to see Rory win.

“He played consistently well in all his games and I’ve no doubt he deserves to be recognised in next year’s Midlothian Hamilton Trophy team.”