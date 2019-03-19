Boxer Stephen Tiffney: I’m 100 per cent confident of beating David Oliver Joyce

Newtongrange boxer Stephen Tiffney says everything in his career has been building up to the fight against David Oliver Joyce for the WBO European title.

The bout at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester was cancelled last Friday and the pair will now fight in Dubai on April 5 for the vacant featherweight crown and a guaranteed place in the top 15 world rankings.

Stephen Tiffney (white and blue shorts), takes on Arturo Lopez of Mexico (red and white shorts), in a Super Featherweight�bout during the Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals - World Boxing Super Series Fight Night at The SSE Hydro on November 3, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

There might be a change in date and venue for the clash, but for Tiffney, his preparation and mindset stays the same, heading into what he says is the biggest fight of his life.

He told the Advertiser: “It’s a big change, I was meant to be fighting in Manchester but the whole show got cancelled so I’m now fighting in Dubai – a lot of people couldn’t believe it.

“Obviously it’s a big change but I’m looking at the positives. It’s great, it’s a massive opportunity. It’s going to be televised on ESPN and iFLTV. I went on holiday with my wife to Dubai last year, it was very hot but I won’t have to worry about that because it will be inside and air conditioned.

“I’m really excited and it’s a big fight for me. I’ve been working really hard, I was ready to fight last week so I’ve now got a couple of more weeks to be even more ready. The opponent has to deal with the same changes so we will get on with it and it will be a great fight.”

TIffney (10 (4)-1) has just suffered one defeat in his professional career when he was defeated by Edinburgh’s Lewis Paulin in December 2017.

A couple of wins at the end of last year has boosted his confidence and he says he is more than capable of winning the ten-round contest.

He said: “I have been involved in boxing for 20 years working my way up through the amateurs and it is a long time. This is by far the biggest fight and it feels as though it has been building up to this moment.

“I want to be winning titles, if I win this it could open doors to even bigger and better opportunities. It was good to get two wins in last year. I’m 100 per cent confident of winning this fight.”

Joyce, who is undefeated, (9(7)-0) enjoyed a successful amateur career and has also boxed in the Olympics at Rio 2016.

Tiffney believes they are similar in style in the ring.

Tiffney added: “I have seen small bits of him. He likes to come forward in the ring and be aggressive which is similar to me.

“Obviously I want to be fighting the best but I’m not looking too far ahead. I am totally focused on this fight and fully believe I can win it.”