Buccleuch Bowling Club punches above its weight

Buccleuch Bowling Club bounced back in some style after their relegation from the Esk Premier League to win the coveted Midlothian District Top Ten trophy.

The 6-2 success over Musselburgh – only two days after their demotion – has earned them a place in the next year’s nationals.

Their fine performances continued when they won the Esk League Knockout trophy against Gorebridge – considered to be the greatest achievement in the club’s history.

The club would like to thank sponsors for all their support.