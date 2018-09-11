Five-star performance from Lasswade gymnasts

Lasswade gymnasts Chloe Murray, Caitlyn Eldridge, Millie Lamont, Elizabeth Rowlands and Catriona Thomson
It was another successful competition for these Lasswade youngsters at the women’s artistic gymnastics voluntary levels in Perth on September 2.

Chloe Murray (9) is a level 5 champion after she finished first overall in her age category, while her team-mate Catriona Thomson won bronze.

Millie Lamont (10) and Elizabeth Rowlands (10) competed at level 5 in the age 10-11 category, with Millie coming fifth on the floor.

Caitlyn Eldridge (10) competed at level 6.

Coach Amy Halliday said: “The girls trained hard for this competition and I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”