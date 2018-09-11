Five-star performance from Lasswade gymnasts

It was another successful competition for these Lasswade youngsters at the women’s artistic gymnastics voluntary levels in Perth on September 2.

Chloe Murray (9) is a level 5 champion after she finished first overall in her age category, while her team-mate Catriona Thomson won bronze.

Millie Lamont (10) and Elizabeth Rowlands (10) competed at level 5 in the age 10-11 category, with Millie coming fifth on the floor.

Caitlyn Eldridge (10) competed at level 6.

Coach Amy Halliday said: “The girls trained hard for this competition and I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”